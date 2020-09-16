Dennis Edward “Buck” Ramsden, 75, of Blairsville (Derry Township), passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in the home where he was born and raised.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A Masonic service by Acacia Lodge No. 355 F&AM will be held at 7 p.m.
In accordance with current COVID-19 mandates, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required and social distancing must be practiced.
