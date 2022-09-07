Dennis Eugene Kellar, 67, of Marion Center, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The son of Blair “Eugene” and Mary “Ruth” (Stonebraker) Kellar, he was born Dec. 31, 1954, in Indiana.
Denny was a graduate of the Marion Center High School Class of 1972.
He had worked as a mechanic.
Denny is survived by his brother, Ralph A. Kellar and wife Julie, of Marion Center; his nephew, Larry A. Kellar and wife Stephanie; his nieces: Lisa M. Jablunovsky and husband Ashley, Kayla Rummell and husband Eric and Heather Kellar; his step-nephew, Frank Craig and wife Amy; his step-niece, Corinne Craig; and his great-nieces and -nephews.
Denny was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth, on Dec. 11, 2007; his father, Gene, on July 19, 2016; and his brother, Larry Kellar, on July 2, 2016.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
A private family interment will take place at Shiloh Cemetery in Deckers Point.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Denny’s guestbook and share a memory or condolence message.