Dennis R. Farmery, 76, of Rossiter, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

He was born May 19, 1945, in Punxsutawney.

Dennis’ immediate family would like to invite family and friends to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m., at 68 Hemlock Lake Road, Rossiter.

We are celebrating his life by having a hot dog on a stick in the front yard, which was one of his favorite things to do! Bring a lawn chair and visit and share some of your favorite memories. The event will take place rain or shine.

