Dennis J. Kopp, 82, of Northern Cambria, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
Born May 30, 1938, in Spangler, he was the son of Harl and Goldie (Shaner) Kopp.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Nancy (Dawes) Kopp, who died Dec. 28, 2016; brothers, Robert, Ted, Lowell, Francis and Wilfred “Bud” Kopp; and sisters, Eleanor McGrail, Patricia Patton and Norma Jean Rebovich.
He is survived by daughters Kathy Lynn Filipovich, Worthville; Brenda (Novella), wife of Michael Amico, Morgantown, W.Va.; Carla (Novella), wife of Lawrence Potts, Fort Mill, S.C.; and Robin (Novella), wife of Randy Dunchak, Apex, N.C.; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Harriet Meyer, Nancy Gardner, Jerry (Eileen) Kopp and Becky (Dale) Campbell. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Kinport Assembly of God Church. Denny was formerly employed as a coal miner at Greenwich Collieries and later worked many years as a funeral service technician at Moriconi Funeral Home. He formerly served as chief of the Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Co.
Friends will be received Monday at Kinport Assembly of God Church, Cherry Tree, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m., Interment will take place at East Ridge Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 health concerns, please observe social distancing and wear a mask.