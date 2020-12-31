Dennis J. Little II, 40, passed away unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm at Chambersburg Hospital on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
Dennis was born on Oct. 9, 1980, in Indiana to Dennis and Cathy Little.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife, Michelle Leigh Little, and son, Jacob Little; sisters, Ginger Kunkel (husband Aron), and Beth Rumer (husband Jared); paternal grandfather, David Little, of Home; maternal grandmother, Anna Garrett, of Chambersburg; and many cherished family members and friends.
Sellers Funeral Home in Chambersburg is handling arrangements, and Dennis’ full obituary can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yau2s9lk.
Due to COVID restrictions, the memorial service will be livestreamed on Saturday at 11 a.m. at https://tinyurl.com/y8l5m3wt.