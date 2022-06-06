Dennis J. Olliver

Dennis J. “Denny” Olliver, beloved husband, father, brother and friend, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, while at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Son of Francis and Florence (McKendrick) Olliver, he was born Nov. 3, 1961, in Indiana. Denny was a 1979 graduate of Penns Manor High School.
He is survived by his soulmate, Sally, and his pride-and-joy daughter, Kayla Bolton (husband Jared); his brothers Jimmy and wife Pat, Francis and Jerry; his sisters-in-law Sharlene and Peggy; his brother and sister-in-law Don and Deb Rodgers; and many nieces and nephews.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Larry and Kenny; and his sisters-in-law, Mary and Marilyn Olliver.
Denny took great pride in his family and friendships, enriching their lives with love, wisdom, humor and fun. Denny’s greatest joys were spending time with family and friends while camping at Willow Farm Campground, riding his Yamaha side-by-side and attending motocross and GNCC Racing events. He also enjoyed time with his best buddies hanging out in his garage. Dennis was a member of the Sagamore VFW and Clymer Slovak Club.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. An additional hour of visitation will be held Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
Interment will follow in Rich Hill Family Cemetery.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com