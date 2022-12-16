Dennis John Shutty, 80, of Hastings, died on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Born Aug. 16, 1942, in Spangler, he was the son of John S. and Mary Ann (Shupienus) Shutty.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gladys (Ruggles) Shutty, whom he married March 3, 1962; children, Dennis Shutty and wife Ruth, Michael Shutty and wife Diane and Susan Felix and husband Bryan; grandchildren, Zachary, Sage and Seth Shutty and Isabella Felix; and sisters, Dolores Commons and Donna Wojno (Stanley).
Dennis loved to travel with his wife and had been to 49 of the 50 states and 15 countries. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. He enjoyed socializing with friends and was a member of the Hastings Fire Club, Hastings and Northern Cambria VFW, Carrolltown and Northern Cambria American Legion, Slovak American Citizen Club, Polish Legion and the Ream Miller Association. Dennis was a plumber and had worked at Semelsberg Plumbing, John Thomas, and he was also self-employed over the years. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church.
Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday at the Easly-Hindman Funeral Home, of Hastings. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Fr. Thaddeus Rettger, OSB, as celebrant. There will be a viewing one hour prior at the church.
Arrangements are in care of Easly-Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
