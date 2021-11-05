Dennis Maurer, 70, of Robinson, formerly of Kendall, N.J., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born Dec. 13, 1950, in Newark, N.J., Dennis was the son of Clifford Joseph Maurer and Mary Magdelne (Chamer) Maurer.
He is survived by his siblings, Clifford J. Maurer Jr. and wife Sara, Barbara Mowery and husband Robert II and Kathy Chamberlain and husband Mark; nephews, Geoff Maurer and wife Nancy, Robert Mowery III and wife Tracy, James Mowery and wife Sabrina and Brian Mowery; nieces, Stephanie Maurer, Jennifer Maurer, Molly Chamberlain and Kelly Chamberlain; great-nephews and -nieces, Amanda Maurer, Page Maurer, Caroline Maurer, Liam Mowery, Jacob Mowery, Madison Mowery, Haley Mowery, Brandon Mowery and Bradley Mowery.
Dennis was a 1969 graduate of South Brunswick High School. He was an extremely caring and loving man who was always willing to help others out with anything they needed, financially or in any way he could, without being asked. He retired from Johnson and Johnson ESDP in North Brunswick, N.J., with 35 years of service.
He also worked in security and maintenance after the plant closure.
He was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union. He liked drawing as well as automotive, bus and truck literature, fire apparatuses and heavy equipment, along with the ultra-sized equipment.
He had many book collections on the subjects. He also enjoyed building models and collecting die-cast models.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with Pastor Sharon Hamley officiating.
Interment will be in Germany Lutheran Cemetery.