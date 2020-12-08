Dennis P. “Butch” McCracken, 72, of Blairsville, died Sunday, Dec. 06, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Born Aug. 4, 1948, in Indiana, he was the son of Paul McCracken and Beulah (Ling) McCracken.
Butch was a 1966 graduate of Blairsville High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Butch retired from Helen Mining Company, where he belonged to the United Mine Workers Association. He loved fishing, especially at Emerald Isle, N.C., and walking with his twin sister, Janice, and his dog, Mac.
He enjoyed listening to his music, talking to people and meeting new people, and enjoyed being on Facebook.
Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Donna (Shrum) McCracken, Blairsville; son, Michael “Pudge” McCracken, Blairsville; brother, Kenneth McCracken and wife Frances, Blairsville; sisters, Viola Wisilosky and husband Thomas, Apollo, Marlene Crucis and husband Robert, Chesapeake, Va., and Carol McCracken, Homer City; twin sister, Janice Lore and husband Barry, Blairsville; niece, Kim Lore and her daughters, Brooke and Brieana; and many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and William McCracken; and sister, Fern McCracken.
Visitation will take place at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m., at which time a private funeral service will be held. The Rev. Mark Heckman will officiate. Masks are required in the funeral home.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.