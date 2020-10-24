Dennis P. Wilson

Dennis P. “Denny” Wilson, 63, of Homer City, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 28, 1957, in Indiana.
Denny was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucerne. He was a member of the Red Barn Sportsmen’s Club, Homer City Area Athletic Club, and he was a coach for many years for the Homer City Bears football. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and vacationing in the Outer Banks.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Sheila (Huston) Wilson, Homer City; mother, Pauline Wilson, Homer City; daughter, Jamie Arone and husband Tony, Homer City; son, Matthew Wilson and Misty Wilson, Homer City; grandchildren, Savanna Ahlborn, Jaxson Arone, Zachary Wilson, Carson Arone, Mason Arone and Andrew Wilson; sister, Denise Novak and husband Tony, Brownsville; several nieces and nephews; father-in-law, Leonard Huston and wife Michelle; and father-in-law, Roger Lydick.
He was preceded in death by his father, David S. Wilson; brother, Daniel Wilson; and mother-in-law, Linda Lydick
Visitation will be held at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. David Cook will officiate. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required in the funeral home.
Interment will take place in Germany Lutheran Cemetery, New Florence.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: Homer City Area Athletic Booster Club, P.O. Box 11, Homer City, PA 15748.