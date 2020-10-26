Dennis P. “Denny” Wilson, 63, of Homer City, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be held at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, today from 3 to 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. David Cook will officiate.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required in the funeral home.
Interment will take place in Germany Lutheran Cemetery, New Florence.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: Homer City Area Athletic Booster Club, P.O. Box 11, Homer City, PA 15748.