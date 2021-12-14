Dennis R. Farmery, 76, of Rossiter, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at his home.
He was born May 19, 1945, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Regina “June” (Menear) and Wendell “Buzz” Farmery.
On Feb. 15, 1965, he married Mona V. (Huey) Farmery, who survives.
Denny worked many places throughout his life. He worked for Benjamin Coal Company, Interstate Amiesite Company, R & L Development, Huey Bros. Inc., Dave Curran, Lamkie Paving, plowed snow for Banks Township, hauled coal for various coal companies and helped Gordie Shaffer set up for the Shriners’ Circus in Altoona.
He belonged to the John W. Jenks Masonic Lodge #534. He was a lifetime member of the Glen Campbell Fire Company and member of the Glen Campbell American Legion and Teamsters Local 110. He served in the National Guard of Punxsutawney.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Bobbi (Sam Keener) Farmery, Dennis (Janet) Farmery Jr., Robin Farmery and Michelle (Robert Smith) Farmery; grandchildren, Heather (Donny) Elbel, Nichole Smith, Julie (John Pearce) Zahursky, Meghan (Kory) Trimmer, Marcy (Lee Queen) Farmery, Rebecca (Andy) Weaver, Rena (Devin) Rymer, Shane Keener, Alexander (Branda White) Farmery, Justen Smith, Haley (Mr. Dusty) Keener; great-grandchildren, Tavia Henry, Donny Elbel Jr., Tucker Smith, Deakin Rymer, Vivian Rymer, Stella Rymer, Paisley Weaver, Olivia Rymer, Emery Weaver; and two great-grandchildren to be born in the spring; a sister Deborah (Rich) Hook; a sister-in-law Grace Farmery; and several nieces and nephews.
At Denny’s request, there will be no visitation or services held at this time. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Farmery to the Farmery family to help cover incurred medical expenses, 68 Hemlock Lake Road, Rossiter, PA 15772.
