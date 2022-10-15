Dennis Ray Shields, 67, of Mayport, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, while at Dubois Penn Highlands Hospital.
He was born Dec. 11, 1954, in Indiana to Larry Dale and Margaret Louise (Johnston) Shields.
Dennis was a 1972 graduate of Marion Center High School. He was employed as a carpenter and was a member of the Carpenter Labor Union. Dennis had also been employed as a logger and later became a truck owner and operator.
He loved livestock, especially horses. Dennis enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his friends. He will be remembered as a hard worker and loving husband.
Surviving are his wife, Grace (Monn) Shields; children, Adam and Tracey Kostryk, Tiffany Koss and Christopher L. Anthony; brother, Gary (Marie) Shields; sister-in-law, Darlene Shields; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Shields; sister, Linda LaVan; and several aunts and uncles.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.