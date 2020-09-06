Dennis William Weaver, 65, of Marion Center, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, while at the UPMC Altoona Hospital.
The son of Harry and Mary (Burkett) Weaver, he was born Aug. 13, 1955, in Indiana.
Dennis was a 1973 graduate of Marion Center Area High School.
He was employed throughout his life as a carpenter for Robert H. Ishman and Don Huey Construction.
Dennis attended the Gilgal Presbyterian Church. He was a past president of the Plumville Lions. When not with family or working he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also dressed up during the holidays as Santa and on St. Patrick’s Day as a leprechaun, bringing joy and laughter to those around him. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Arlene (Wilson) Weaver, whom he wed July 17, 1976; children Dennis E. Weaver and wife Melinda, Marion Center; and Rebecca Weaver, Marion Center; grandchildren Kyler “Mitch” Weaver, Big Run; and Lindsey “Scooby” Weaver, Indiana; brothers Paul (Elaine) Weaver, Indiana; Donald Weaver, Marion Center; Willard (Bonnie) Weaver, Marion Center; Richard (Carol) Weaver, Butler; Warren (Kathy) Weaver, Marion Center; Larry (Laurie) Weaver, Marion Center; and Carl (Debbie) Weaver, Marion Center; sisters, Janet (Bob) Bergamasco, Blairsville, and Morna (Dick) Rankin, Hamburg, N.Y.; numerous nieces and nephews; close friends Scott Brooks, Terry Miller and Paul Carl; other friends too numerous to mention; and his dog, Sassy.
Preceding Dennis in death were his parents.
Friends will be received today from 5 to 9 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana.
An additional hour of gathering will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday with service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev Robert Thornton officiating. Interment in the Gilgal Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to either the Gilgal Presbyterian Church, 638 Gilgal Road, Marion Center, PA 15759 or Action for Animals, 386 Route 217, Latrobe, PA 15650.
As per state regulations, masks and social distancing must be observed. www.lefdahlfuneralhome.com.