Dennler Christian Weik Jr., 86, of Clarksburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Scenery Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Indiana.
The son of Dennler C. Weik Sr. and Anna M. (Dixon) Weik, he was born March 19, 1936, in Clarksburg.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Denny was a self-employed farmer, living his entire life in the Clarksburg area. He loved taking care of the farm, raising chickens and delivering eggs to his customers.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed hunting.
Surviving are his sister, Donna Soler (James), of Clarksburg, and several nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Martha Ann Williams; and a niece, Shona L. Good.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. John L. Buchman officiating.
Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
