Denton Earl Fulmer, 66, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at his residence.
The son of Edgar Maxwell and Lavina Pearl (Akins) Fulmer, he was born July 24, 1955, in Indiana.
Denton had been employed by Indiana University of Pennsylvania for 28 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and riding motorcycles. Denton loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his children, Denton Maxwell (Bobbie Jo) Fulmer, David Allen Fulmer and Jamie (Marvin) Phillips; brother, Donald “Tink” Fulmer; eight grandchildren, Kimber, Kyleigh, Kaydence, Miley, Emily, Ethan, Braden and Dylan; and many nieces and nephews.
Denton was preceded in death by his parents; his significant other of 34 years, Darlene Simms; and siblings, Charles, Larry, Bill, Kathy and Mary.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Elder Stan Webb officiating.