Denver Bartlebaugh IV, 45, of Blairsville, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at his home.
The son of Denver Bartlebaugh III and Elizabeth (Davis) Bartlebaugh, he was born June 6, 1976, in Indiana.
Denver graduated from Saltsburg High School, Class of 1995, and he worked as a health care aide.
His family was very important to him and he loved spending time with them. He enjoyed cooking and loved to listen to music.
Surviving are two sons, Devon Bartlebaugh and Xzavier Bartlebaugh, both of Blairsville; father and mother, Denver and Elizabeth Bartlebaugh, of Blairsville; longtime companion, April Waite, of Blairsville; a brother, Matthew Bartlebaugh, of Blairsville; a sister, Kylie Lightbody (David), of Blairsville; paternal grandparents, Denver Bartlebaugh Jr. (Romayne), of Saltsburg; maternal grandmother, Alice Davis, of Cherry Tree; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William Davis.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
