Denver Bartlebaugh Jr., 85, of Saltsburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
He was born on Friday, June 5, 1936, in Rossiter, and was the son of Denver (Sr.) and Stella Loretta Bartlebaugh. He was raised by his father and stepmother Dorothy Yingling Bartlebaugh.
Throughout his whole career, he owned and operated a pizza trailer where he traveled to carnivals, fairs and bazaars with his wife. He also worked at Steiners, Federal Lab, as a security guard, and was an REA transport driver.
Denver was a member of the Saltsburg VFD for 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, playing cards and making his famous candy apples. He most loved his family and their family gatherings.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Romayne Cora Amorose Bartlebaugh, of Saltsburg; his children, Denver Bartlebaugh III, of Blairsville; Stella Ann Irwin (Tom Irwin), of Blairsville; and Nicholas Bartlebaugh and his wife, Sandy, of New Alexandria; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Robert Ziegmond and his wife Mary, of Monroeville; Joe Bartlebaugh and his wife, Susan, of Lake Okeechobee, Fla.; and Joleen Kalchthaler (Sam), of Indiana.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred Stitt and Josephine Neiman, and his brother, Delvin Bartlebaugh.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, and Friday from 11 a.m. until of services at noon in the funeral home with Pastor Ditter officiating. Interment will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Saltsburg.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneral homes.com.