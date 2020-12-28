Devona J. Mattini

Devona J. (Craig) Mattini, 69, of Indiana, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Latrobe Hospital.
She was the daughter of Russel C. and Rube E. (Dixon) Craig. She was born in Indiana on Feb. 7, 1951.
Devona was a 1969 graduate of Elders Ridge High School, and was a caring wife and mother.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Indiana, where she sang in the choir for many years.
Devona was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary; in her free time she enjoyed sewing and spending time with her grandchildren and her four-footed friend, Teddie.
Devona is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Dennis P. Mattini; two children, Melissa Mattini, of Apopka, Fla., and David Mattini and his wife Dana, of West Lebanon; three grandchildren, Craig Mattini, Aaron Mattini and Zachary Mattini; as well as numerous family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. Seventh St., Indiana. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Greg Golden officiating.
Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
Due to health concerns of COVID-19, CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial donations be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 398 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701, in Devona’s memory.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.