Dewayne “Dutch” L. Boring Sr., 79, of Cherry Tree, died at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Cherry Tree.
The son of David R. and Dorabelle (Markle) Boring, he was born on April 23, 1941, in Heilwood.
Dutch served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
He wed Edna M. (Lowman) on July 24, 1965. They shared over 55 years of marriage.
Retired, he had worked as an electrician at Torrance State Hospital.
Dutch is survived by his wife, Edna, of Cherry Tree; his son, Dewayne “Charlie” Boring Jr. and wife Kelly, of Cherry Tree; his daughter, Brenda Kellar and husband Donald, of Hillsdale; his grandson, Josh Moss and special friend Kara St. Clair, of Monroeville; his sister, Darlene Boring, of Cherry Tree; and his brother, David “Joe” Boring and wife Margie, of Cherry Tree.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
His family is respecting Dutch’s wishes to have a direct cremation without any services. Private interment will be at the Uniontown Cemetery, Cherry Tree. Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.