Dewey Clifton Foust III, 49, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, while at Select Specialty Hospital in Johnstown. The son of Dewey Clifton II and Susan (Gardner) Foust, he was born June 19, 1972, in Indiana.
Dewey had been employed as a mechanic for many years. He had knowledge of all vehicle makes but his passion was Chevy vehicles, especially the Chevy Silverado.
Dewey had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He loved life and spending time with his grandchildren who were the most important thing in his life. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his father; wife, Linda (Fedder) Foust; children, Justin Fedder and his significant other, Jessica, Jeremy Fedder and his fiancée, Kierston Rager, and Kristin Wood and her husband, Jessie; grandchildren, Talon, Madden, Kamdyn, Jordon, Cameron, Elijah and Jessilynn; sister, Jamie (Bryan) Henry; brother, Michael (Tracy) Foust; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved pet, Nakita. Dewey was preceded in death by his mother.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home to assist with funeral arrangements.