Dian Marie Reihms Trojan, 72, of Iselin, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at her home in Iselin.
She was born on Friday, Dec. 22, 1950, in Iselin, the daughter of Elmer M. and Marmie McCullough Reihms. She was a former member of the Iselin Volunteer Fire Co. #310 for 25 years. She loved to play bingo, go to the casino, eat out and buy lottery tickets.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Robert Trojan, of Iselin; her son, Ronald Trojan, of Iselin; her brother, Robert Myers Reihms, of North Washington; and her nieces, Bobbi Jo Shanner, of Virginia, and Stephanie Soti, of Imperial.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Donna L. Shanner; two brothers; a sister in infancy; and her nephew, Albert Shanner.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., Avonmore.
