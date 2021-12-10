Diana Marlene Harper, 63, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at her residence.
The daughter of Dan and Roma (Schweiger) Pardee, she was born March 13, 1958, in Indiana.
Diana was a 1977 graduate of Indiana Area High School. She enjoyed crocheting, fishing, collecting bird figurines and browsing through flea markets.
Surviving are her loving partner, Laird Brewer, Indiana; children, William Harper, Christine (Scott) Keith, Heather Harper and Bryan Harper; Lairds’ children, Bryan (Kelsey) Brewer and Amanda Shumate; many grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and brothers, David Schweiger and Bob and Dan Pardee.
Preceding Diana in death were her parents and a son, Jesse.
Friends will be received Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home.