Diane Doyle went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:35 p.m.
She was the daughter of George and Delores Barney and was born Aug. 16, 1956, in Indiana.
Diane is survived by her son, Caleb; her daughter-in-law, Marina; her grandson, Jeremy; her significant other, Robbie Bokash; and nephews Mathew (Jenn) and Nathan Barney.
She retired as a manager from the Indiana County Country Club and was a sergeant-in-arms for the Ladies Auxiliary at the Homer City American Legion Post #493.
She loved watching Steelers games, cooking, baking and spending holidays with her family. One of her favorite pastimes was camping at Yellow Creek Campground with all her friends. She loved playing poker and board games at the house during cold winter months with her special friends, Shelly, Marlene and Danny.
She is loved and will be missed by so many people.
At Diane’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to sign the online guestbook.