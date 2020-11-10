Diane F. Haight, 70, of Black Lick, died Sunday, Nov. 08, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 6, 1949, in Cherry Tree.
Diane was a member of Black Lick Free Methodist Church.
She had worked as a CNA for many years. She loved playing bingo, listening to country music and being with her dog, Lola.
Survivors include daughters, Tracy Lybarger and husband, Andrew, and Alicia Hull and husband Kenneth, all of Florida; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Fircetz, Black Lick.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mae Olive (Shetler) Davis; husband, Robert Haight; sisters, Sandy Marchitelli, Betty Waldron and Zella Mikeska; brothers, Harry and William Davis; and grandson, Kai Santiago.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no visitation.
A celebration of life will be held in the Black Lick Fire Hall at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 415, Black Lick, PA 15716.