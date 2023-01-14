Diane Jarrett, 90, of Murrysville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Diane was born July 26, 1932, to Ray and Marian Snyder. After weathering the Great Depression, her family moved to Latrobe, where her father was hired as a ceramic engineer.
She often recounted a happy childhood with her three younger siblings, Elaine, Richard (Carole) and Jack (Carol). Tragedy struck in 1946 when Ray died suddenly. Marian and the children moved to Wilkinsburg, where Diane attended high school.
A vivacious and gregarious young woman, Diane enjoyed tennis, bowling, ice skating and dancing. She delighted in evenings at the Ballroom in Wilkinsburg and square dances at the fire hall in Whitehall. Diane’s first job was an usher at the Regent Square Theater. She later worked as a key punch operator at Duquesne Light, where she met and fell in love with William (Bill) Jarrett. They wed in 1957 and had three children, Bill, Laura (Joe Sieczkowski) and Linda (Jon Cohn).
In 1976, the family left Pittsburgh for Indiana, where Bill started an accounting firm, with Diane at his side as an office manager. Diane was thrilled to become a grandmother. Her grandchildren, Sara Hoover, Krysta Hoover, Jarrett Cohn and Dylan Cohn all cherish their close relationships with her.
In 2002, Diane and Bill moved to Murrysville. They traveled frequently and held regular game nights with lifelong friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Jobe Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., located in Monroeville/Plum Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel.
Burial will be private at William Penn Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Light of Light Rescue Mission: http://www.lightoflife.org.