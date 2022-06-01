Diane L. Duntley, 80, of Indiana, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a brief illness.
She was born July 26, 1941, in Warren, to Paul R. and Audrey (Larson) Duntley, of Corydon.
Receiving her A.B. degree from Allegheny College in Meadville, she earned her M.Ed. and Ed.D. from the State University of New York at Buffalo.
Diane retired from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she served as director of academic information systems. She was an active professor involved in numerous university activities. Before coming to IUP, she taught at the public schools in both Wilson and Spring Valley, N.Y., as well as at the State University of New York at Buffalo.
Diane was involved in various community activities and organizations. Notably, she served on the board of directors of Family Hospice of Indiana County and the League of Women Voters of Indiana County. She was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church, where she served on the Vestry. She held various positions with the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh and served as the diocesan representative of Episcopal Relief and Development.
Diane is survived by her sister-in-law, Luise Duntley; nephews Steven, Scott and James Duntley; their families; as well as many colleagues and friends.
In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin R. Duntley.
At Diane’s request, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church, Indiana, with Father William Geiger as celebrant. The service will be preceded by an organ prelude beginning at 1:30 p.m. in honor of Diane, who was instrumental in the restoration of the organ.
The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
