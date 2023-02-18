Diane Louise Donahue, 71, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at her home.
A daughter of Glenn C. and Geraldine K. (McCurdy) Donahue, she was born June 8, 1951, in Washington Township.
Diane graduated from Indiana Area High School in 1969. She entered the military following high school and proudly served her country in the U.S. Army. Diane started her working career at R&P Coal and then decided to continue her education. She graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in 1996 and resumed her career in human resources at the Pennsylvania State Department of Veteran’s Affairs.
Diane finished her career in human resources at IUP. She was very committed to IUP. Diane was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by a brother, Neal E. Donahue and wife Lynne, of Ashburn, Va.; six nieces and nephews: Annie Reinard and husband Joe, Ian Wardrop, Aidan Donahue, Keely Wardrop, Brett Donahue and wife Sarah and Chad Donahue.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marlene E. Wardrop; and a nephew, Christopher Donahue.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Pat Lenox officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862, Pittsburgh, PA 15106, or the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
