Diane Lynn Pellatiro, 72, of Indiana, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home, Indiana.
She was born Nov. 6, 1950, in South Fork, Cambria County, to Ed and Mary (Hale) Remick. Diane graduated from Forrest Hills High School and worked in day care for many years with Grand Beginnings Childrens Center, Indiana. She was a member of Grace Methodist Church. Diane loved beach vacations with her family and walking in Blue Spruce Park with her husband Gary, as well as participating in a country line dancing team.
Surviving Diane is her husband Gary L. Pellatiro, of Indiana; children Christi (George) Hofecker, of Pittsburgh, Brandy Nanna (Chad), of Commodore, and Lyndee (Brad) Wilson, of South Fork; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; stepchildren Jennifer (Tom) Engler, of Indiana, and Jake Pellatiro (Sarah), of New Kensington; three step-grandchildren; one brother, John (Karen) Remick, of Beauty Line; and a sister, Linda (Gary) Jenkins, of South Fork.
Friends will be received by the family from 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon Friday in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, with Pastor Kathy Mihoerck officiating. Private burial will take place in the Mount Hope Cemetery, South Fork, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Diane’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
