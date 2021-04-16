Diane Renee Bennett

Diane “Diné” Renee (Harkins) Bennett, 52, of Indiana, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at her home.
The daughter of Lewis D. and Elaine (Leasure) Harkins, of Clymer, she was born Feb. 22, 1969, in Indiana.
Diane was a 1987 graduate of Purchase Line School District. Throughout her career, she worked for various home health companies as a nurse’s aide.
She enjoyed music, especially playing her trumpet, and dancing. Diane loved all things associated with Wonder Woman and Elvis memorabilia. Two of her favorite pastimes were riding her bicycle and dancing.
Diane is survived by her mother, Elaine Harkins, of Clymer; her two children: Travis Bennett and wife Stephanie, of Corry; and Chelsea Bennett, of Wheatland; her siblings: David L. Harkins, of Clymer; and Brenda L. Thompson and husband Jim, of Plumville; and her stepsister, Kim Bolten, of Warren, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her father on Oct. 13, 2002.
Family and friends will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Due to current state mandates, visitation is limited to 20 percent funeral home capacity, so you may experience a brief wait to enter the funeral home. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a memorial service will be held at the Two Lick Baptist Church in Dixonville, officiated by Pastor Jared Meisel.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Diane’s guestbook and share a condolence message.