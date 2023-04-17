Diann (Steele) McElwain, 81, of Saltsburg, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 14, 2023, in UPMC East, Monroeville.
Born Aug. 5, 1941, in Latrobe, she was daughter of Glenn Carson Steele and Sara Elizabeth (Bennett) Steele.
Diann was a 1959 graduate of Saltsburg High School and was a member of Saltsburg Presbyterian Church, where she helped start the well-known Kindernook Program. Diann was a cashier at the Shop ‘n Save in town for many years.
She served as the Saltsburg Tax Collector and was on the Indiana County Board of Senior Services.
Diann was a social butterfly who loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed the outdoors, including camping with her sons when she was younger and later with her husband Bill and his family. Diann also liked cruising, loved classic cars and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She cherished the recent time she spent with her companion, Carl.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Ray “Bill” McElwain, who passed away Dec. 23, 2016; and a grandson, Scott.
Diann is survived by her sons Terry G. (Chrissy) Remaley, of Aldie, Va., Todd K. (Rebecca) Remaley, of Burkittsville, Md., Kevin S. (Gail) Remaley, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and stepson Heath (Valerie) McElwain, of Kittanning; grandchildren Ryan, Matthew, Kelly (Codie) Thomasson, Morgan, Mason, Nadia and Nikolai Remaley; step-grandchildren Corrin (Mike) Pontzloff and Kyle McElwain; great-grandchildren Bryson and Charlie; and step-great-grandchildren Jovie and Jack.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the Celebration of Life tribute at noon Friday in the funeral home. Please join the family as they honor Diann’s life. Private entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Diann’s memory to the Saltsburg Senior Center, 212 Point St., Saltsburg, PA 15681.
To send an online condolence to her family, please visit www.curranfuneral home.com.