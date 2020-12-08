Dianna Lee Smith, 77, of Blairsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born in 1943 in Indiana to John C. and Dorothy Volk Dowden.
Dianna was a member of the Grace Bible Chapel, Black Lick, where she accepted Jesus in her life, and she was a faithful servant participating in church activities. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker.
Surviving are two daughters and one son, Margaret L. Crowe “Peggy” and husband David, Derry, Dianna M. Hilton “Ciss” and husband Michael, Homer City, and Richard “Lee” Smith Jr., and wife Sarah, Blairs-ville; six grandchildren, David N. and Samuel L. Crowe, Rebecca M. Hullenbaugh and Joshua M. Hilton, Leo J. Unger-Smith and Morgan L. Smith; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Lambing, Jacksonville, Fla., and Marie Livingston, Rural Valley; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by three brothers and one sister, John C., James E., William and Roseann Dowden.
A private family service will be held at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home. Dianna’s cremated body will be laid to rest at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Blairsville, with her mother. A celebration of life will be held in the spring at Grace Bible Chapel, Black Lick.