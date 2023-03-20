Dianna Marsh, 62, of Robinson, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.
Born Jan. 27, 1961, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of Robert F. Scarff and Dolores (Boring) Scarff, of Robinson.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by husband Jeff Marsh; children Jeremy Smith and husband Matthew Fowler, of New Jersey, Chad Smith and fiancé Jamie, of Erie, Alysa Mintzer and husband Christian, of Homer City, Brittney Marsh, of Johnstown; grandchildren Gage, Luca, Dylan, Kyleigh, Audrey, Jude, Jack, Jet, Ella, LèShawn, Vincent and Giana; brothers and sisters Bob Scarff and wife Donna, of Johnstown, Shelley Magalich and husband Jason, of Robinson, Tom Scarff and wife Barbara, of Bolivar, and Tanya Burkett and husband Brad, of New Florence; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert F. Scarff.
Dianna spent more than 20 years dedicated to the care of others at Lifesteps. She was a Pittsburgh Penguins and Steelers fan who enjoyed music, especially The Clark’s, traveling, her canine companion Bella, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with Pastor Joanie Scarff officiating.
Interment will take place at Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Penn Hospice.