Dianne 'Dini' L. Guile

Dianne Lynn “Dini” Guile, 48, of Homer City, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Indiana. She was born Jan. 1, 1973, and was the daughter of Larry Joseph Johnston and Dianne Lavonne (Seigh) Shilling.
Dianne had a home for everyone when they needed it. She loved spending time with all of her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She had a big heart full of love for everyone she knew. Her laugh could overpower a room and her personality was as big as her heart. Her two sons were her pride and joy. Dini enjoyed training horses and educating others on horse etiquette. She also enjoyed trail riding, horse shows, music festivals and camping. She loved spending time with all of her animals, especially her horses. She also loved getting the whole family together for cookouts.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Guile, of Homer City; her mother, Dianne (Seigh) Shilling, of Emeigh; her children, Levi (Brittany) Johnston, of Lucernemines, and Phoenix (Mariah) Grillo, of Homer City; and her four grandchildren, Rhyett Johnston, Charlee Southam, Jaxson Grillo and Kaydence Grillo.
She is also survived by her sisters, Laura (William) Sigmund, of New Florence, and Sarah (John) Wright, of Indiana; her brothers, Douglas Johnston, of Indiana, and Ryan (Tina) Johnston, of Strongstown; her nephews, Joshua Filler, Nathan Meyers, James Hirsch, Gabriel Lydic and Joseph Johnston; her nieces, Ashley Pitzerell, Jessica Lytton, Morgan Johnston, Jennie Hirsch, Kateri Johnston, Abbigal Wright and and Charlie Jo Tyger; her great-nieces, Brooke Mack, Skarlytt Lytton and Destiny Lytton; and great-nephew, Draven Lytton.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Johnston, and her grandparents, Ray and Jennie Seigh and Joseph and Eleanor Johnston.
Friends will be received Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, and from 2 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Laurel Swamp Union Cemetery, Cherryhill Township.
Please consider making a donation to raise much-needed funds to cover the funeral expenses and support the family.
No donation is too small and your support would be greatly appreciated. https://gofund.me/102f9291