Dianne K. Lloyd, 73, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born in 1947 to Charles E. and Pauline Lewis Lloyd.
She had worked as a private caregiver for the Jack family for 37 years. She was also a volunteer for The Open Door.
Dianne enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and spending time with her family and extended family.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Lloyd and wife Yvette Buggey, Ft. Walton, Fla.; four grandchildren, Taylor, Brina, Keegan and Declan; one great beautiful granddaughter, Mila; two sisters, Debra Lloyd Paroda and husband James, New Bloomfield, and Sandra McKee and husband Rick, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two infant sisters and two brothers, Linda, Joyce, Charles “Buddy” and Richard Lloyd.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Chris Enoch officiating. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Additionally, because of the limit of 25 people in the funeral home at one time, there may be a waiting period before entering.