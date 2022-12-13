Dillan M. Palmer, 25, of Warren, Ohio, formerly of Black Lick, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at his home.
The son of Destry Palmer and Cheri Doerr, he was born June 27, 1997, in Indiana.
Dillan was a 2015 graduate of Ligonier Valley High School. He enjoyed wrestling in school, working out, four-wheeling and fishing.
Dillan is survived by his daughter, Avanna Palmer; son, Dillan Palmer Jr.; sister, Sarah Palmer, of Blairsville; two brothers, Damion Krouse, of Blairsville, and Caden Kuzemczak, of Blairsville; an uncle and aunt, Ben and Janeen Witmer and family, of Black Lick; and numerous other aunts, ancles and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Dillan was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents as well as his uncle, Bill Doerr.
The family will receive friends and family from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Josh Reid officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717, to help with funeral costs.