Dolores “Dee” Jeanne Wells, 87, Indiana, passed away Sept. 27, 2022, while at the Communities at Indiana Haven.
The daughter of William and Mary E. (Steele) Little, she was born April 12, 1935, in Indiana.
Dee and her husband were the owners of C.L. Wells & Sons Building and Remodeling, as well as Double W Stables, where their interests included racing standard bred horses.
She was a member of Washington Presbyterian Church and later a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Dee was well known for her baking skills and enjoyed cooking for friends and family.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her children Clyde “Sonny” Wells, Jr. and his wife Jill, of Clearwater, Fla., Randy (Marilyn “Micki”) Wells, of Middletown, Terry R. (Delores “Dorie”) Thompson, of Oliveburg, David Thompson and his significant other, Roxanne Hillyer, of Marion Center, Diana Lydic, of Marion Center and Tammy (Dale) Barnoff, of Rochester Mills; 11 grandchildren, including special grandchildren Arista Barnoff and Erica Connell; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Preceding Dee in death were her parents; husband Clyde; daughter Debra Hodak; granddaughter Jennifer Lydic; sister Emmalee Nickerson; and stepson Ricky Wells.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2-6 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Bob Penrose.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grace United Methodist Church, in Indiana.
Interment in the Marion Center Cemetery will be private.
