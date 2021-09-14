Dolores (Dee) Frederick Bormann led a full life focused on her family and friends. Dee was born Oct. 12, 1932, in Home. She quietly died Sept. 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was employed by several businesses in Indiana during her working career, including Troutman’s store, the IUP Co-Op Bookstore and the First Commonwealth Bank, formerly the National Bank of the Commonwealth, from which she was retired.
Dee was preceded in death by Charles and Gladys Grumbling Frederick and by Richard and Barbara Frederick. She is survived by her beloved family who include: Nelson Bormann, Denise and Michael Shaw, Di and Ed Kaplan, Dayna Clawson, Michaela Shaw, Brandon Shaw, Heather and Nate Shanahan, Max Kaplan and Brendan Hannon, Gavin Whidden, Bayne Whidden, Devina Whidden, Roger Frederick, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dee greatly enjoyed playing cards and will be missed by her card friends. Watching sports, especially the Penguins, the Steelers and IUP basketball and football, was a favorite pastime. She was active in her church through the years, serving as a Sunday School teacher, on church council and as financial secretary for many years. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Homer City.
Public visitation is scheduled for today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory at 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. A second public visitation is scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Hope Lutheran Church, 35 Ridge Ave., Homer City. The funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hope Lutheran Church in Homer City.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to Hope Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.
Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live. — John 11:25