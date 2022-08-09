Dolores “Honey” Sardone, 87, of Homer City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
The daughter of Joseph and Catherine (Skultety) Duffalo, she was born Nov. 17, 1934, in Lucernemines.
Dolores enjoyed gardening, nature, the rain, music, feeding the birds and taking care of her two beloved dogs, Sheeba and Snoopy. You could frequently find her sitting on her porch, offering a friendly wave to anyone passing by. Her greatest gifts were her grandchildren, and she would never hesitate to dote on them to whomever would listen. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, witty comments, unwavering positivity and love of animals.
She retired from being a custodian at S&T Bank in Homer City and for Magisterial District Judge Michael Steffee many years ago.
Surviving are her sons, Victor Sardone (Shelly Lanning) and Brian (Mary) Sardone; four grandchildren, Shawna (Michael) Sklarsky, Victor (Alexandra) Sardone and Ryan and Macy Sardone; three great-grandchildren, Victor and Cash Sardone and Michael Sklarsky; sister Jane Chronosky; brother Daniel Duffalo; and sister-in-law Margaret Duffalo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Mark Sardone and brother Joseph Duffalo.
At her request, there will be no visitation.
In honor of Dolores’ love of animals, memorial contributions can be made to the Indiana County Humane Society at incohumanesociety.com.