Dolores J. Fisanich, 81, of Indiana, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of George and Veronica (Wargo) Kutsor, she was born Dec. 10, 1939, in Spangler. Prior to her retirement, Dolores worked as a bookkeeper for more than 25 years. She enjoyed garage sales, playing cards and bingo, doing jigsaw puzzles and going on casino trips. Dolores loved cheering for her grandchildren at their sporting events.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John “Jack” Fisanich, of Indiana; children, Anita Foster, Boca Raton, Fla.; Lori Gerhard (Joel), Traverse City, Mich.; and John Fisanich (Lisa), Indiana; grandchildren, Ehren Gerhard (Julie), Madison Dapper, Jordan Foster, Maddux, Taylor, Paige and Mason Fisanich; great-granddaughter, Hazel Gerhard; sisters, Judy Anselmi, Willoughby, Ohio; Barbara Drumm (Dan), Carrolltown; and Dorothy Stevens (James), Carrolltown; brother, George Kutsor (Georgette), Pontiac, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents. At the request of the family, there will be no public viewing. A private prayer service will be held at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Interment will be in St. Bernard’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, 4800 Jonestown Road, Suite 102, Harrisburg, PA 17109. To view the online obituary, sign the online guest register or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.