Dolores J. Kotelnicki

Dolores Jean (Salutes) Kotelnicki, 83, of Bridgeville, formerly of Indiana, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia while residing at Country Meadows of South Hills Retirement Community.
Dolores is survived by her children, Deborah (Gary) Martin, of Bethel Park; Joseph (Michael) Kotelnicki, of Churchill; Donna (William) Felmlee, of Fairfax, Va.; Michael (Jessica) Kotelnicki, of Winchester, Va.; a sister, Catherine Simmers, of Zionsville, Ind.; and grandchildren, Kyle (Brittany Floch) Martin, Ross Martin, John Paul Felmlee and Cassidy and Jackson Kotelnicki.
Along with her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband, Joseph Kotelnicki Sr., and daughter, Nancy Lynn Kotelnicki.
The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life gathering in honor of Debbie on Saturday, May 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, in White Township. All are welcome to stop by. An RSVP to jkotel2@gmail.com is appreciated, but is certainly not necessary.