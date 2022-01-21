Dolores J. Kotelnicki

Dolores Jean (Salutes) Kotelnicki, 83, of Bridgeville, formerly of Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia while residing at Country Meadows of South Hills Retirement Community.
Born in Nanty Glo on May 24, 1938, to George and Julia (Trulac) Salutes, “Debbie,” as she was known to many, graduated from Nanty-Glo High School and completed her education with a degree in early childhood development from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
After making sure her children were on the right track with their education, she launched her own professional career as a preschool teacher with the Zion Lutheran Nursery School that culminated as a children’s counselor/advocate with The Alice Paul House.
A lifelong learner and always taking classes, she was passionate about many things, mostly service to her community. She volunteered her talent and time to many organizations: Indiana County Blind Association, American Red Cross, Indiana Free Library and St. Bernard’s Church and School, to name just a few. In 1999 she was awarded The Rose Society’s Volunteer of the Month Award in Indiana County in recognition of her dedicated service to numerous organizations. In addition, she was a breast cancer survivor who supported others facing the same challenge.
Debbie enjoyed reading, writing short stories, flower gardening, spending time with her family, taking craft classes and generous pours of Merlot. Although not known for making too many entrees with more than three ingredients, she excelled at making delicious pies, cookies and gobs. With a spirit of brave determination, those around her felt her compassionate heart and enjoyed her wonderful sense of humor and quick laugh.
Surviving Dolores are her children, Deborah (Gary) Martin, of Bethel Park; Joseph (Michael) Kotelnicki, of Churchill; Donna (William) Felmlee, of Fairfax, Va.; and Michael (Jessica) Kotelnicki, of Winchester, Va.; a sister, Catherine Simmers, of Zionsville, Ind.; and grandchildren, Kyle (Brittany Floch) Martin, Ross Martin, John Paul Felmlee, Cassidy and Jackson Kotelnicki.
Along with her parents, Dolores was proceeded in death by her devoted and loving husband, Joseph Kotelnicki Sr., and daughter, Nancy Lynn Kotelnicki.
Following COVID-19 protocols, visitation will be held on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, 200 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana, with the Rev. Fr. Tage Danielson OFM, CAP, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
Donations in Dolores’s memory may be made to The Alice Paul House, PO Box 417, Indiana, PA 15701 (www.alicepaulhouse.org) or The Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701 (www.indi anafreelibrary.org).
The family would like to thank the staff of Country Meadows for their genuine and loving care during her time there and to Bridges Hospice for their assistance. A memorial picnic for her friends and family to celebrate her life is being planned for her birthday in May.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.