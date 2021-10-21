Dolores J. Robertson

Dolores Jean (Huey) Robertson, 89, of Indiana, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Born Jan. 9, 1932, she was the daughter of Harry and Margaret (Bennett) Huey. She was the wife of Paul Robertson, whom she married Oct. 16, 1954.
She was a 1949 graduate of the Montgomery Township High School. She later graduated from the Indiana Hospital School of Nursing in 1952.
Dolores was active in the nursing field working full or part time for 40 years before retiring in 1992.
She was a member of the Indiana AWM Church where she served in many positions during her life in the church.
In addition to her husband and parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Huey, and by two grandsons, Stephen and Jamie Mayhle.
She is remembered by her children, Paula Alter (Dan), of Clymer, Bryan Robertson (Jennifer), of Hopwood, Marjorie Mayhle (Ron), of Indiana, and Taylor Robertson, of the state of Indiana. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; and by her brother, Elmer Huey (Doris).
Friends will be received Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana, where her funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Ben Bowers, her pastor, will officiate. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
