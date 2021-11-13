Dolores Jane “Nanny” Everhart, 86, of Brush Valley, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was the daughter of Clyde and Madeline (Foor) Manning and was born May 19, 1935, in Dudley.
Dolores was a member of Brush Valley United Methodist Church and a member of the Brush Valley United Methodist Church Women’s Society.
She was employed by the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas, Tip Staff as well as a homemaker, which was her most important job.
She graduated from Saxton Liberty High School, Saxton, and was married June 25, 1956, in Winchester, Va.
She always enjoyed hosting a Christmas Eve party for her family at her home and she was known for baking her delicious homemade bread and rolls.
Dolores enjoyed camping with her husband, baking, attending church and church activities, reading and, above all, spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Aubrey Everhart, of Brush Valley; her sons, Gary (Iris) Everhart, of Brush Valley, and Bryan (Janet) Everhart, of Homer City; and her daughter, Lori (David) Hamilton, of Indiana.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Justina Everhart (James), of Clune; Brittany (Brian) Palesch, of Homer City; Kimberly (Sam) Olechovski, of Pittsburgh; Rebekah Hamilton, of Indiana; and Joshua Hamilton, of Indiana; and her great-grandchildren, Caleb, Kathrynn, Kadence and James. Several cousins, nephews and nieces also survive her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Per Dolores’ wishes, a private visitation and funeral are Saturday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Interment will be held in Brush Valley Cemetery. Please visit www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook or to make a donation to the Brush Valley United Methodist Church Women’s Society, 200 Valley View Road, Homer City, PA 15748 in Dolores’ name.