Dolores Jean Blazek

Dolores Jean (Burns) Blazek, 85, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Ravenna, Ohio.
Born Dec. 26, 1935, in Grant Township, Pa., she was the daughter of Nay Ward and Viola Mae (Buterbaugh) Burns.
Mrs. Blazek graduated from Marion Center High School and had resided in Aurora, Ohio, moving to the Hiram-Mantua area in 1958. She had been employed for many years with Crestwood School District in various positions, and also was a home health caretaker for numerous families. Jean loved bowling and going gambling with her sisters and friends. She was a longtime member of Mantua O.E.S. Chapter No. 32.
On June 16, 1955, she married John “Buck” Blazek, who preceded her in death Jan. 6, 1989.
Jean is survived by her devoted son and daughter-in-law, Joe (Barb) Blazek, of Mantua; loving grandsons Joshua (Melissa) Blazek, of Mentor, Ohio, Fred Blazek, of Mantua, Ohio, and Andy (Carrie) Blazek, of Kent, Ohio; and great-grandchildren MacKenzie, Mason and Leah. Her sisters, Janet Brown, of California, Marylou McKee, of North Carolina, Darlene Sugar, of Michigan, and Dianna Burns and Joann Reed, both of Pennsylvania, also survive.
In addition to her parents and husband, she also was preceded in death by her brothers Clayton, Frank, Harry and Bill; and sisters Virginia, Sarah and Pauline.
There will be no calling hours. Graveside funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at Westlawn Cemetery, Mantua Township, Ohio. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff Jackson. A Celebration of Life will follow the cemetery services at the family farm on Allyn Road beginning at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either Shriners or Hospice of Western Reserve. Arrangements are by the Green Family Funeral Home & Crematory Service in Mantua, where condolences and memories may be viewed at www.greenfamilyfuneralhome.com.