Dolores Jean Price, 85, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, while at Communities at Indian Haven.
The daughter of Gerald and Elizabeth (Reid) Cramer, she was born Sept. 19, 1937, in Indiana.
Dolores was a member of the Ernest Church of the Resurrection. She enjoyed camping and will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her children Billie Jean Filipovich and William (Donna) Price Jr.; sister Robin Stine; brothers Robert (Sharon), Gerald (Patricia), George (Jennie), James (Jessica) and John (Leah); and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather Dean Wagner; and her husband, William D. Price.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
