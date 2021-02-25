Dolores Kay Bishop, 83, of Indiana, formerly of Homer City, passed peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at her home. She fought a long, courageous battle but is now pain free and reunited with husband Bob to spend eternity together.
The daughter of George and Grace (Hadden) Treese, she was born Feb. 14, 1938, in Montgomery Township.
Dolores will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was always putting her family first. She was famous for her baking from her famous sugar cookies, cakes, pies and candy. She could often be found donating baked goods to support many causes and organizations such as the American Cancer Society, The Salvation Army and the 4-H program. She enjoyed embroidery, word search puzzles and playing instant lottery tickets.
She shared a love for country music with her husband and attended many concerts. She was known as Cat Country’s number one fan, she listened daily, and was a frequent contest winner.
As a teenager, Dolores worked at Musser Nurseries and then at the Big Run Shoe Factory.
In 1960 she married Bob Bishop, and they shared 53 years together. Dolores was a proud farmer’s wife and helped him manage Big Oak Farm in Homer City for over 30 years.
In addition, she raised sheep and swine with her son Tim showing at fairs and jackpot shows throughout the state. Dolores along with her family supported 4-H and raised Simmental cattle and was recognized by both organizations for their service.
Dolores is survived by her six children Bob III (Laurie), of Dayton; Dick (Kim), of Penn Run; Don, of Indiana; Sandy (Terry) Fairman, of Shelocta; Kathy (Robert) Beatty, of Indiana; and Tim (Isaac), of Creekside; 10 grandchildren, Travis, Andy, Sam Bishop, Nicole Bell, Brittany Wallace, Kristen Shankle, Brooke Fairman, and Greg, Mike and Jen Beatty; and 22 great-grandchildren complete the family. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, her brother-in-law Donald Dishong and her sister-in-law Lois Treese.
Dolores is also survived by her companion and granddog Max. They truly had a special bond and always watched over each other. She went nowhere without her Maxie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob in 2014, and siblings Valgene Treese, Mary Jane Phipps, Laura Dishong and Harold Treese.
A special thank you to Dr. Ramineni and his staff and the Infusion Center at IRMC.
Family and friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Terry Semsick officiating.
Interment will be made at Grove Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.