Dolores Marie (Marafka) Pishko, 83, of Lake Elmo, Minn., formerly of Iselin, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Dolores was born and raised in Iselin and moved to White Bear Lake, Minn., with her husband, Andy. While raising four kids, she worked at St. Mary of the Lake School, and retired from the University of St. Thomas in 2010.
Dolores enjoyed spending time with family, traveling and attending sporting events, especially watching her granddaughter, Roxanne, play softball.
Dolores is survived by her daughters, Michele (Jason) Lane, Denise Pishko and Susan (Patrick) Ring; her beloved “little girl” granddaughter, Roxanne Ring; and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy; son Greg; parents; and multiple siblings.
Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Roman Catholic Church, Saltsburg, with Father John Harrold as celebrant. Interment will take place in Iselin Union Cemetery, Iselin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Saltsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association in Dolores’ name.