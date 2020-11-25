Dolores “Pat” Shellenbarger, 94, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana.
She was born in Altoona to William and Bertha (Fleck) Fochler on Sept. 23, 1926, and married Nelson “Bo” Shellenbarger on May 29, 1950. He preceded
her in death on April 6, 2015.
She was a member of the Saint John the Evangelist Parish Catholic Church in Altoona.
Surviving are her sons, David (Randi), Mark (Jan) and Jim (Teresa); grandchildren, Ryan (Grace), Beth (Eric Porter), Adam (Rachel), AJ and Becky; and great-grandchildren, Everett and Rowan Porter and Vivian Shellenbarger. Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Sonefelt, of Darby, and Adelaide Fochler, of Altoona.
Private family services will be held at The Good Funeral Home, Alto Rest Park, in Altoona, at a later date.