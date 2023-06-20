Dolores Pearl (Humphrey) Stile, 86, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, in Loyalhanna Care Center, Latrobe.
The daughter of George and Lucinda (Nicholson) Humphrey, she was born Aug. 16, 1936, in Latrobe.
Dolores graduated from Derry Area High School, Class of 1954, and worked for the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District in the cafeteria for 30 years.
She was a member of Blairsville Alliance Church, Chapeau Red Hat Society, past matron (1977) of Blairsville Chapter No. 166 Order of the Eastern Star and the Latrobe Chapter No. 221 Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are two children, Carla Young (Matthew), of Uniontown, and Brian Stile, of Blairsville; a sister, Ann Sabbers, of Scottdale; a brother, George “Pete” Humphrey (Rose), of Blairsville; and two nieces, Dee Glantz (Gary), of Accokeek, Md., and Debbie Jeff (Reed), of Latrobe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, R. Burnell Stile, on Sept. 18, 2014; and a brother-in-law, Anthony Sabbers.
Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. Friday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, with Pastor John L. Buchmann officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery.
Eastern Star services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
